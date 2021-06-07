Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

CASY traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,229. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

