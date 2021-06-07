Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,745. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,956,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $8,623,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

