Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.76. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,705,666.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 64,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

