Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $916.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $916.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.40 million and the highest is $923.00 million. Ventas posted sales of $943.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. 1,265,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,952. Ventas has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

