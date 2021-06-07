Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 483,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,264. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $861.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.