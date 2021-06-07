Analysts Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.54. 562,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,706. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

