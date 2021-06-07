Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 588,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.95. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

