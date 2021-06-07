Analysts Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.89 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $131.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,412. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.81. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

