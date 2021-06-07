Analysts Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

SUM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. 20,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,592. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

