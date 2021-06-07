Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT at $127.88

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

CM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.