Analysts Set Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) PT at $12.00

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,637,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 476,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,310. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

