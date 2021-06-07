Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Price Target at €7.38

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.38 ($8.68).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

LHA traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €10.73 ($12.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.80. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

