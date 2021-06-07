Analysts Set Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price at $17.00

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Identiv stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 398,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $351.95 million, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Identiv by 77.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Identiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

