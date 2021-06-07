Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT at $42.80

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Progyny stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.95. 733,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,344. Progyny has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06.
In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,346 shares of company stock worth $27,221,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
