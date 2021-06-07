Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT at $42.80

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.95. 733,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,344. Progyny has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,346 shares of company stock worth $27,221,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.