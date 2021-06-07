Analysts Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $127.56

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $130.47. 8,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

