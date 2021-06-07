Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $51.67

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSP shares. Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $8,392,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $23,081,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $8,651,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.55.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

