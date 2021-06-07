Analyzing Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Conagra Brands and MeaTech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.05 billion 1.68 $840.10 million $2.28 17.01 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Conagra Brands and MeaTech 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 1 4 1 0 2.00 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conagra Brands presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 10.15% 16.95% 6.27% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Conagra Brands beats MeaTech 3D on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Vlasic, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, Frontera, Chef Boyardee, and Alexia brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

