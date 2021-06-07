AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $33.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $23.75. 4,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,149. The stock has a market cap of $650.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

