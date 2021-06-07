APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.40

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 39427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in APi Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

