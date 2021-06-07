API3 Trading Down 14.7% This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. API3 has a market capitalization of $46.95 million and $10.39 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00009972 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00026675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00994901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.28 or 0.09874122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050979 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

