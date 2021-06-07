Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.44

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

