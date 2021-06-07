Aspiriant LLC Acquires 247 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

