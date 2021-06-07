Aspiriant LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.76.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.