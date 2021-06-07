Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 349,545 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $845.71 million and a PE ratio of -13.75.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Athira Pharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,010,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Athira Pharma by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 407,549 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

