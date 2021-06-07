AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in AT&T by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 384,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in AT&T by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 45,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AT&T by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,406,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,846,000 after purchasing an additional 140,562 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.12. 454,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,282,250. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

