AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stake Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $52.68 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

