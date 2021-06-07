Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZRE. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 255,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $919.08 million, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

