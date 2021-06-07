Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 330,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

