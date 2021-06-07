Ballentine Partners LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $329.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.50. The company has a market capitalization of $935.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,888,753 shares of company stock valued at $578,700,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

