Banco BBVA Argentina Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,371 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,783% compared to the typical daily volume of 179 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBAR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,157. The company has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

