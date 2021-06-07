BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 184 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 169.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR stock traded up $4.05 on Monday, hitting $115.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,615. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

