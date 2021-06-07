BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 1.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Insiders sold a total of 462,602 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.94. 4,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

