Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

