Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

