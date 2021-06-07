Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and $231,066.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.65 or 0.01017662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.24 or 0.09809918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00052565 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 28,303,906 coins and its circulating supply is 10,503,475 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.