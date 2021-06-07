BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 68,142 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 126,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $32.69 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

