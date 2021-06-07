Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 82 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $195.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $195.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

