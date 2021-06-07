Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $12.24 billion and $1.53 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $652.41 or 0.01812906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,986.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00490736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00059889 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001565 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004769 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,757,638 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

