Bitradio Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $49,600.74 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.00574876 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,004,882 coins and its circulating supply is 10,004,878 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

