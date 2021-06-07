Blockpass Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $639,423.54 and approximately $754.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

