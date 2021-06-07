Bollard Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in GameStop by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of GME traded up $22.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,120,850. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.07 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

