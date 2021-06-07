Bollard Group LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after buying an additional 475,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,684,000 after buying an additional 196,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,997. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

