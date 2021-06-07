BOOM (BOOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $848,691.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $848,691.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.01043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.59 or 0.09919259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00053351 BTC.

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,915,850 coins and its circulating supply is 778,885,117 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

