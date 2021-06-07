BOScoin Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $783,456.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000985 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 134.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

