Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Cap Reaches $26.56 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $26.56 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.12 or 0.00523844 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004405 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.01 or 0.01432054 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,422,366 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

