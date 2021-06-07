Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 14,164 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 37,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 148,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 379,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 178,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,828. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $227.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

