Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 66,465 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 735.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,465 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

