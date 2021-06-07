Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $20.51 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $251.71. 5,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,580. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

