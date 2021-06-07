Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $61.70 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 49,413 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $82,000,000 after acquiring an additional 575,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,468. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

