Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 104 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $27,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $3.69 on Monday, hitting $328.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,478. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.51 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

